Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.19% of Ares Capital worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,510. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

