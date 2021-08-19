Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Tops $0.0452 on Major Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 41.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,700,576 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

