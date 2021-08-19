Ariel Hurley Sells 1,350 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,707. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

