Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.69 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $161.71 million and $5.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,362,666 coins and its circulating supply is 131,241,769 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

