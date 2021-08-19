ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $37,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,679,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.71. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

