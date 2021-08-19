ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $37,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,679,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.71. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.