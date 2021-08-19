ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $113.85. 5,703,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,336,451. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.73.

