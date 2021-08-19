Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Down 19.1% in July

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,700 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE:AWI traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13,371.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.