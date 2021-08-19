Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $115.82. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.13. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $74.35 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

