Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) & Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Critical Analysis

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arrow Financial and Comerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.85 $40.83 million $2.64 13.55 Comerica $3.09 billion 3.08 $474.00 million $3.27 21.74

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arrow Financial and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Comerica 3 5 7 0 2.27

Arrow Financial presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.70%. Comerica has a consensus target price of $72.54, suggesting a potential upside of 2.02%. Given Comerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 33.86% 14.78% 1.31% Comerica 37.02% 14.51% 1.27%

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Arrow Financial pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Comerica has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Comerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Comerica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comerica beats Arrow Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes small business banking and personal financial services, which consist of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking and brokerage services. The Finance segment comprises corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other category consists of income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequent nature that are not reflective of the n

