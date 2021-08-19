Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In related news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

