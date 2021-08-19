Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Shares Down 0.7%

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTAU. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,486,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $996,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $13,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth $996,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

