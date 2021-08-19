Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) PT Lowered to C$0.35

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Ascendant Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.18. 31,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.