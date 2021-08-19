Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) PT Lowered to C$0.35

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Ascendant Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.18. 31,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.
About Ascendant Resources
