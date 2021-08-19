Asch Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Asch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Asch has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Asch has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,487.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00142140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00150688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,555.99 or 1.00035676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.76 or 0.00919128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.25 or 0.06777586 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch launched on September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . The official website for Asch is www.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

