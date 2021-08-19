ASD (BTMX) One Day Volume Tops $3.54 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $322.43 million and $3.54 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ASD Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

