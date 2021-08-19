Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

