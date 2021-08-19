Astellas Pharma Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astellas Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astellas Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.64. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

