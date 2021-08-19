Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon Sells 8,223 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Pascal Touchon sold 14,194 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $231,646.08.

NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 695,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,642,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

