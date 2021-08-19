ATC Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $381,117.40 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 104% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $381,117.40 and $31.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.16 or 0.00374553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

