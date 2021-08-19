Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,958,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,540,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 547,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,009. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82 and a beta of 0.66. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

