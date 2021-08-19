Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 25,000 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 12,349 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $557,063.39.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $159,415.82.

ATLC stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.47. 41,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,303. The company has a market capitalization of $768.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $51.74.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 175.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

