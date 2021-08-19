Atlas Protocol Price Up 7.9% This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $980,454.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

