Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,971 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Atlassian worth $24,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after acquiring an additional 455,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Shares of TEAM opened at $337.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.34. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $162.20 and a 12-month high of $349.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of -120.62, a PEG ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

