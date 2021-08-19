Atreca (BCEL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2021 – Atreca was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

7/30/2021 – Atreca had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Atreca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

7/29/2021 – Atreca had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Atreca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Atreca was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

7/1/2021 – Atreca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BCEL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 457,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.05. Atreca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atreca by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Atreca by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

