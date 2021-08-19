AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Reduced by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.53. 1,138,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,710,086. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.