AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 351,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AUOTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. lowered AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.49. AU Optronics has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.