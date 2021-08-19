Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Joseph M. Field Buys 100,000 Shares

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AUD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.82. Audacy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,254,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $34,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $22,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $15,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

