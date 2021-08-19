Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €16.42 ($19.32). Aumann shares last traded at €16.22 ($19.08), with a volume of 20,654 shares changing hands.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Aumann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

