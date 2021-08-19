Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,535,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

