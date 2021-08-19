Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post $14.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $15.56 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48,900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $51.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $215.38 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

