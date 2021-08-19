Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) Shares Up 0.1%

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.91. 101,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 122,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC)

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

