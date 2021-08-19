Aurox (URUS) Price Reaches $9.64

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Aurox has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $915,582.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurox has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for $9.64 or 0.00020734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

