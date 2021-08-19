Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperfrom Under Weight

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

