Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Autodesk by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,415 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $335.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.11.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.