Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -176.70 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

