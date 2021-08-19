Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,134 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,235 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Avantor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 78,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 934,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after buying an additional 209,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40. Avantor has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

