AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AVEO stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $197.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.19.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

