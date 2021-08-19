AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Down 1.1%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 952 ($12.44) and last traded at GBX 955 ($12.48). 85,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 149,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 966 ($12.62).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 966.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The company has a market capitalization of £989.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

