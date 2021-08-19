AVITA Medical (RCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

