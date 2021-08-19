Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,973.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,973 ($25.78) and last traded at GBX 1,975 ($25.80), with a volume of 192131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,000 ($26.13).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £612.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,625.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, with a total value of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 372 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,853.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.