Axe Reaches Market Capitalization of $269,662.35 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Axe has a total market cap of $269,662.35 and $59,370.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

