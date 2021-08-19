Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock Sells 25,000 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $72.48.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Axonics by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. Barclays upped their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

