Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report $166.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.90 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $163.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $693.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.72 million to $712.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $754.33 million, with estimates ranging from $743.49 million to $770.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AX opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.72. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

