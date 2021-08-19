B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 44,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 324,594 shares.The stock last traded at $59.28 and had previously closed at $63.16.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

In other news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,855. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

