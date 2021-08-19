B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

FN opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

