B. Riley Weighs in on GAN Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for GAN in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39. GAN has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.05.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in GAN by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GAN by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in GAN by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in GAN by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $255,769. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

