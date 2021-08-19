B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.69

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 304230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.