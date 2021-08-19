Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €390.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €324.00 ($381.18).

zooplus stock opened at €391.40 ($460.47) on Thursday. zooplus has a 52 week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 52 week high of €398.20 ($468.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €281.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

