Badger DAO Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $243.68 million and $20.45 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $24.22 or 0.00053153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00056934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00842113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00047289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,062,726 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

