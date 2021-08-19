Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 57,522 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.79% of S&P Global worth $778,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,676,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $203,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $433.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,989. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $446.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

