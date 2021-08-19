Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,266 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 6.16% of Wix.com worth $1,001,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 55.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wix.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Wix.com by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $14.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.69. The company had a trading volume of 63,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.76. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $196.19 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

